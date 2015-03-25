 
  1. Golf
  2. European Tour

Fleetwood withdraws from British Masters as he awaits birth of his first child

26 September 2017 02:24

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from this week's British Masters on home soil as he awaits the birth of his first child.

The 26-year-old, who leads Sergio Garcia by almost 1,000,000 points at the top of the standings in the battle to become European number one, has chosen to stay with partner Clare rather than travel to Close House.

The Englishman said in a statement: "I wanted to give myself every chance of playing this week, but being there at the birth of your child is a special moment in anyone's life and I would not want to miss it.

"Lee Westwood has done a great job as tournament host of the British Masters and I want to wish him, Sky Sports, and everyone else involved all the best for what should be a great week at Close House.

"I look forward to returning to playing soon and hopefully I can have a strong end to the season and compete for the Race to Dubai title."

Source: PA

