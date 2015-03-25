 
  1. Golf
  2. European Tour

European Tour unveils 2018 schedule

29 September 2017 01:24

The European Tour will feature new tournaments in Belgium, Oman and the Philippines in 2018, with 2014 Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles hosting the first European Golf Team Championship.

Starting at the UBS Hong Kong Open from November 23-26, the 2018 Race to Dubai will visit 30 different countries and include eight Rolex Series events, each with a minimum prize fund of USD 7million.

The European Team Championships, a mixed gender competition that is part of a multi-sports event being staged jointly by Glasgow and Berlin, will be held on August 8-12, the same week as the US PGA Championship.

The Qatar Masters has moved from its traditional slot as part of the 'Desert Swing' and will be preceded by the NBO Oman Golf Classic, one of three new events along with the Philippines Golf Championship in March and the Belgian Knockout in May.

The latter features nine-hole stroke play knockout matches on the weekend and continues the European Tour's adoption of new formats. The ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth and GolfSixes feature again on the schedule.

However, there is no place for Paul Lawrie's Match Play event after its initially three-year contract expired.

Keith Waters, the European Tour's chief operating officer, said: "We are delighted to be able to announce new events as part of the 2018 European Tour schedule, providing vital playing opportunities for our members.

"It also combines diversity, visiting 30 different countries on the Race to Dubai, and innovation, through varied formats such as the new Belgian Knockout and GolfSixes alongside more traditional strokeplay events, including the eight Rolex Series tournaments."

Source: PA

