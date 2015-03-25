 
European Tour boss Keith Pelley says potential merger with PGA is not a priority

20 November 2017 06:54

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley believes a world tour in golf remains "just a concept" and is not a high priority.

Former world number one Rory McIlroy caused controversy in September when he said a world tour ''has to happen'' and that the ''easy thing'' would be for the PGA Tour to buy the European Tour.

McIlroy later clarified that he thought such a move remained a long way off and Pelley agreed with that assessment during a press conference on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"T here's been a lot of conversation about a world tour," Pelley said.

"I've been in the role two years here. Jay Monahan (PGA Tour commissioner) has been in the role one year. I don't know if it is a high priority for him. It hasn't been a high priority for me at this point.

"Does it make sense to look at it at some point down the road? Perhaps. If, in fact, it is something that all our players want us to investigate, we would have a fiduciary responsibility to look at it.

"Would we have conversations with all the other tours? Absolutely, if it is the best way to grow the game of golf globally and it works for us as a members' organisation.

" Right now it is not our number one priority. We've just launched the Rolex Series, which I believe is a game changer for us. We have a lot of different things on the agenda now. We're heading into a Ryder Cup year.

" So the concept of a world tour I understand, but right now it is just a concept. Could it come to fruition down the road? Perhaps. But that would be speculation."

Pelley hopes to see the number of Rolex Series events - tournaments with a prize fund of at least USD 7million - increase from eight to 10, with the British Masters potentially joining the ranks.

"Ten would be the ultimate, but I'd rather have eight great events than 10 events just for the sake of having 10," Pelley added.

"I'm comfortable the number will increase in 2019, but not without us looking at it forensically. We want to have a top-player field. It needs to be a top event on a championship golf course. It needs to be supported by fans. It is something that we're really building."

Pelley also revealed that the European Tour remains happy to assist the struggling Ladies European Tour after an initial approach, in partnership with the LPGA and R&A, was rejected.

"We really want the LET to flourish," Pelley said. "They have decided at this particular time to try to rebuild the LET on their own, but we have said to them we are here whenever you need us."

Source: PA

