Day hoping International Team use underdog status to advantage in Presidents Cup

Jason Day believes the International Team can use their status as massive underdogs to their advantage as they look to improve a miserable record in the Presidents Cup.

The United States have won nine of the 11 biennial contests to date and the last six in succession following a tie in 2003, with the International Team's only success coming in Australia in 1998.

And with a team containing the likes of FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas, world number one Dustin Johnson, Open champion Jordan Spieth and US Open winner Brooks Koepka, it is no surprise that the home side are prohibitive favourites to retain the trophy at Liberty National in New Jersey.

"On paper, we are not the best team, the Americans are," Day admitted in a pre-event press conference. "I don't know what the last guy is in the world ranking on the American side, but they are very accomplished.

"I don't think we've got a lot of pressure because I think a lot of people are kind of writing us off already, and we're all solid players. On our weeks, we can beat anyone, and that goes throughout the whole team here.

"I think if we can get off to a great start with the alternate-shot (foursomes), I think we've got a really good shot at winning."

Day was ranked second in the world at the 2015 contest in South Korea, coming off a year which featured five victories, including his first major title in the US PGA Championship.

However, the 29-year-old Australian won just half a point from his five matches as the United States won by a single point after Bill Haas defeated Sangmoon Bae in the final singles.

" I let the team down two years ago in Korea," Day admitted. "I didn't have a good Presidents Cup and it was close. If I actually played well, we probably would have had a good shot at winning.

"Unfortunately I take the blame for that. I didn't play good. I was ranked number one on the team for a reason, and I didn't show up.

"So that was my fault and I felt like I let the guys down a lot. I'm hoping that I can redeem myself this week.

"We know that we have a shot at winning if we play well, 2015 was a huge indication of that. I think we come into this week feeling a lot better about ourselves knowing that we do have an opportunity to beat the American side, even though it's been one-sided throughout the years.

"Last time we won was 1998. If we can pull off a win here, this is going to be one for the ages for our team because it's been a long time since we've won."

Five foursomes matches will be played on Thursday and five fourballs on Friday, with four of each on Saturday and 12 singles on Sunday.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.