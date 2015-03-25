 
  1. Golf
  2. LET

Cristie Kerr leads Ladies Open de France with Annabel Dimmock tied for second

05 October 2017 09:54

American Cristie Kerr carded an eight-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead after the first day of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf de Chantaco in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Wentworth's Annabel Dimmock was in a six-way share of second place after six birdies and a bogey in her 65.

All 78 competitors were asked to dress in white, the official colour for lung cancer awareness, and to donate five euros per birdie for the first two rounds of the tournament with the proceeds to be donated to ARTIC, a charity close to the late Ladies European Tour professional Cassandra Kirkland, who died from cancer in April.

Source: PA

