Clyburn saves best until last for fourth-placed finish in France

09 October 2017 02:54

England's Holly Clyburn hit a final-round 66 to clinch fourth place at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

The 26-year-old from Grimsby saved her best round until last, hitting five birdies and just one bogey to finish seven under par and in a tie for fourth with Holland's Anne van Dam.

The duo were a long way behind winner Cristie Kerr, however, after the American finished 10 shots ahead on 17 under.

Kerr had opened with a round of 62 and never looked like relinquishing her lead over the following three days.

China's Lin Xiyu was second on 13 under, five shots ahead of Spaniard Azahara Munoz in third.

