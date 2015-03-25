 
  1. Golf
  2. LET

Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz top leaderboard in Spain

26 September 2017 03:54

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz delighted the home fans as they carded matching third rounds of 67 to share the lead heading into the final day of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino.

The former Solheim Cup partners started the day one shot behind England's Georgia Hall, but ended it on 16-under-par and three strokes clear of Hall, who could only card a 71.

Ciganda said: "I started with a bogey on the first hole but I told myself to stay patient today. I know I can make birdies here, so just relax and try to hit fairways and greens.

"I had a birdie on nine and then I saw the tee was up on 12, so I made two good birdies on 11 and 12 and had three birdies to finish, so I'm very happy and excited for tomorrow.

"It's great because lots of people were watching and I really enjoy playing here in Spain with Aza and lots of friends, family and kids. I think it's really good for golf."

Munoz, who is playing at her home course at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, added: " It was really fun going back and forth making birdies with Carlota. Finishing with an eagle at the end definitely puts a smile on my face and dinner is going to taste much tastier."

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Totte...

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Live...

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.