 
  1. Golf
  2. PGA

Austin Cook produces sizzling display to win maiden PGA Tour title

20 November 2017 06:24

Rookie Austin Cook won the RSM Classic to claim his maiden PGA Tour title in only his 14th event.

The 26-year-old carded a final-round 67 with four birdies and one bogey to finish 21 under par and claim victory by four shots at Sea Island in Georgia.

Despite holding a three-shot overnight lead, Cook was made to work hard for his first win by JJ Spaun.

The American followed a round of 62 on Saturday with a four-under-par 66, completing birdies at the sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th to move just one shot behind Cook.

But Spaun failed to continue that form and let Cook off the hook with dropped shots on the 11th and 17th.

Although Spaun birdied the last, Cook also gained shots on three of his last four holes to complete victory in style.

Spaun finished on 17 under, one shot ahead of compatriot Brian Gay, whose round of 68 featured two birdies, two bogies, a double bogey and two eagles.

Americans Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry and Chris Kirk all finished further back on 14 under.

Scotland's Russell Knox was the highest Brit on the leaderboard, on seven under, three shots above Ireland's Padraig Harrington.

Source: PA

