 
  1. Golf
  2. PGA

American Chris Kirk sinks eagle putt on the 18th to lead RSM Classic in Georgia

17 November 2017 06:54

Chris Kirk carded an eagle on the final hole to secure his spot at the top of the leaderboard after the first day of play at the RSM Classic in Sea Island.

The event, which is played on two courses, saw players take on either the Plantation Course or the Seaside Course, with the seven lowest scores of the first day coming from the former.

Kirk walked in his eagle putt from 17 feet on the par-5 18th hole, finishing the round with a nine-under 63 and putting him one shot ahead of his closest rival Joel Dahmen.

There was a three-way tie for third place, with Jason Kokrak, Hudson Swafford and Brian Gay all scoring seven-under 65.

University of Georgia alumnus Swafford, one of 12 local residents playing in the tournament, sank a 27-foot putt for birdie on the par-5 8th hole.

Scotsman Russell Knox carded an opening-round five-under 67, putting him in eighth place alongside nine others, with six birdies and a bogey on the par-3 15th hole.

Meanwhile, former FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker made his first appearance since June, despite still suffering from a chest injury which has marred his season.

Playing on the the Seaside Course, he finished at three-under 67 and later told the PGA Tour website he was hoping to "get back in the mix" with a low round on day two.

Kirk is aiming to clinch his fifth PGA Tour victory, having won at Sea Island four years ago.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as