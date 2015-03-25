 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strike provides most tweeted moment of the season

24 May 2017 07:09

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal for Manchester United against rivals Manchester City produced the most tweeted moment of the Premier League this season, according to Twitter.

The Red Devils were involved in the top three of the most talked about moments of the campaign, while boss Jose Mourinho was the most discussed manager from the data collated from August 2016 to May 2017 by the social network website.

Ibrahimovic topped the list after he capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to pull a goal back for United in their 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on September 10, with hits peaking at 32,000 tweets per minute (TPM).

Professional Footballers' Association player of the year N'Golo Kante was second after he scored his first goal for Premier League champions Chelsea to seal an emphatic 4-0 win over United when he generated 31,000 tweets per minute while Paul Pogba's first goal after his world record transfer from Juventus rounded off the top-three with 30,000 TPM.

Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola joined the Premier League to take over at Chelsea and Manchester City respectively but they were surpassed by Mourinho in the battle of the 'super managers' with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sitting in second, as he continues to avoid questions about his future at the club, with league-winning manager Conte finishing in third.

Source: PA

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.