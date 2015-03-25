Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strike provides most tweeted moment of the season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal for Manchester United against rivals Manchester City produced the most tweeted moment of the Premier League this season, according to Twitter.

The Red Devils were involved in the top three of the most talked about moments of the campaign, while boss Jose Mourinho was the most discussed manager from the data collated from August 2016 to May 2017 by the social network website.

Ibrahimovic topped the list after he capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to pull a goal back for United in their 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on September 10, with hits peaking at 32,000 tweets per minute (TPM).

Professional Footballers' Association player of the year N'Golo Kante was second after he scored his first goal for Premier League champions Chelsea to seal an emphatic 4-0 win over United when he generated 31,000 tweets per minute while Paul Pogba's first goal after his world record transfer from Juventus rounded off the top-three with 30,000 TPM.

Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola joined the Premier League to take over at Chelsea and Manchester City respectively but they were surpassed by Mourinho in the battle of the 'super managers' with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sitting in second, as he continues to avoid questions about his future at the club, with league-winning manager Conte finishing in third.

Source: PA

