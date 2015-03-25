 
Zlatan Ibrahimovic watches Anthony Joshua retain his world titles

28 October 2017 11:16

Anthony Joshua has built quite the fanbase on his ascent to the top of boxing and celebrity supporters do not come much bigger than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

‘AJ’ has entertained Zlatan’s boss, Jose Mourinho, in his changing room at previous fights, but on Saturday it was the Swede’s turn to get up close and personal with the champion.

The Manchester United striker visited Joshua in his changing room ahead of his 10th-round win over Carlos Takam, with Joshua referring to the pair as ‘lions’.

Zlatan has often referenced himself as a ‘lion’, doing so as recently as Friday as he discussed his recovery from a knee injury.

And the veteran frontman will have been impressed by Joshua’s own recovery skills as he shrugged off a suspected broken nose to win for a 20th time in Cardiff.

Joshua visited Ibrahomovic and the rest of the United squad after beating Wladimir Klitschko earlier this year, so the chances are he could be returning soon to hear his latest fan roar once more.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

