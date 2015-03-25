 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad

04 September 2017 03:24

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Manchester United's squad for the group stages of the Champions League.

The former Sweden striker agreed a deal to rejoin the club last month but is still out of action with a knee ligament injury sustained in April.

There is doubt the 35-year-old will play again in 2017 but manager Mourinho's decision to include him in his European squad - which was not unexpected - would improve United's options should he return ahead of schedule.

United will play Basle, CSKA Moscow and Benfica in Group A. Speaking last month, Mourinho said he doubted Ibrahimovic would be fit for any of the six fixtures but would name him in his squad anyway.

Mourinho said: "He will not be ready for the group phase of the Champions League, I don't think there is any chance of that.

"Do we have space in the Champions League list to have him? Yes, we have. So we don't need to leave any player outside of the list.

"But I'm not thinking Zlatan to play any part in the group phase. Hopefully he can play in the knockout phase."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United last season after joining the club from Paris St Germain on a one-year deal. His time at the club was ended prematurely by injury but United invited him to continue using their facilities and a new one-year contract offer followed.

Fellow forward James Wilson, 21, has also been included in the squad.

Source: PA

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.