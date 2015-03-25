 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba ready to return for Manchester United

17 November 2017 02:31

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will return to the Manchester United squad for the match against Newcastle on Saturday.

Striker Ibrahimovic has not played since suffering career-threatening cruciate knee ligament damage in April, since when he has left the club and rejoined. Star midfielder Pogba has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring problem.

But manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday the pair will be back in contention this weekend, joined by defender Marcos Rojo, who was injured in the same game as Ibrahimovic.

Mourinho confirmed the trio would feature in his 18-man squad at Old Trafford.

On Ibrahimovic’s earlier than expected return, Mourinho said: “He was as an injured player the same superb professional he is when he’s fit, fantastic. He’s a very important player for us.

“We were all saying in 2017 he would be back, but it is one thing on December 31, 2017 and another thing mid-November.

“Of course we welcome him back. He is an incredible personality, to fight such an important injury.”

Pogba’s return is no less significant given his imposing form at the start of the season and United’s lack of a comparable understudy.

“I can say now because he’s back, I don’t like to speak while he’s injured, you can clearly see there is a Manchester United this season before Paul’s injury and after Paul’s injury,” said Mourinho.

“There are qualities in our football, qualities that influence our approach in matches, with Pogba and without Pogba. Simple as that.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as