 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Zlatan congratulates former club on league title success

17 October 2017 11:19

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent his congratulations to former side Malmo after they secured the Swedish league title on Monday evening.

Malmo came from behind to earn a 3-1 win at Norrkoping to move 10 points clear of second-placed AIK with three matches remaining and hand Magnus Pehrsson’s side their record 23rd Allsvenskan crown.

The Manchester United striker started his career at the club before he moved to Ajax in July 2001 for a fee of around £5million – and he posted on social media to celebrate their recent success.

Ibrabimovic has forged a highly successful career in Europe since leaving his hometown club, where he has won 11 domestic league titles in Holland, Italy, Spain and France.

He joined the Red Devils last season and scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions as Jose Mourinho’s side won the Comunnity Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League in his first campaign in charge.

Sweden’s record top goalscorer extended his contract at Old Trafford for a further 12 months, but he is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury picked up in April and is hoping for a return to action in the new year.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

