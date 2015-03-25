 
Zinedine Zidane happy to sign new Real Madrid contract

12 August 2017 01:38

Zinedine Zidane said he is happy to sign a new contract at Real Madrid but admitted he knows only results on the pitch will guarantee he actually sees it out.

The Frenchman confirmed on Saturday that he has agreed a new three-year deal with the Spanish and European champions, though he has seen up close the speed with which Madrid dispense with coaches who do not deliver.

"My story with Real Madrid is deeper than contracts and signatures," Zidane said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup clash against Barcelona.

"I'm happy to be linked with the club. But the contract doesn't mean anything. You can sign for 10, 20 years. I know where I am and what to do. In one year, maybe I won't be here. Real Madrid and I are not going to argue, never."

Zidane took over at Madrid after the departure of Rafael Benitez in January 2016, and he has already won the Champions League twice as well as the LaLiga crown last year.

He has also guided Madrid to the Club World Cup and two UEFA Super Cup wins, the last of which came earlier this week with victory over Manchester United.

Those successes add to those Zidane achieved as a player with Madrid, having won a league title, the Champions League, two Spanish Super Cups and the European Super Cup between 2001 and 2006.

By continuing to win as a coach, Zidane has further cemented his place in the club's history.

"I'm very happy for the confidence Real Madrid shows in me," he added.

"I'm happy for working so well with my staff. And the objectives are always the same: trying to win every single game and every single title. We are enjoying a lot our job."

Source: PA

