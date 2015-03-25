Zidane urges patience in pursuit of goals after Real Madrid held by Levante

Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to remain calm and "not go crazy" in pursuit of goals after their frenzied second-half assault on Levante failed to produce a winner.

A much-changed team - Real begin the defence of the Champions League trophy on Wednesday, against Apoel Nicosia at the Bernabeu - could do no better than respond to Ivi's shock early opener.

Lucas Vazquez made it 1-1 before the break but Toni Kroos, Marcos Asensio, Gareth Bale and Isco could not truly trouble visiting goalkeeper Raul with their various efforts and the points were shared.

Head coach Zidane told the club's official website: "We cannot be happy, especially with our first-half performance. In the second half we improved a bit.

"We lost two points and will have to find a better way to play well and pick up points.

"We all know that the beginnings of games are important and I am upset that they scored against us so early - it's not the first time that's happened.

"We have to be patient and not go crazy. Certain things can happen in games but it doesn't mean you have to tear your clothes off."

The Real defence fell asleep in the 12th minute when Ivan Lopez's long throw-in evaded them all to find Ivi, who just needed to stick out a leg and poke the ball home.

Vazquez's equaliser came in the 36th minute after Sergio Ramos' header was saved by the impressive Raul, but Los Blancos could not get the ball over the line again following half-time.

And such was their frustration, Marcelo saw red for lashing out at the death.

Goalscorer Vazquez said: "The last two draws are something we did not want to happen, but we must learn from our mistakes and look forward.

"We did not have what we needed to create enough chances and Levante locked the game down very well."

Marcos Llorente, starting in midfield given Casemiro and Luka Modric were both being rested, added: "The game was a bit weird.

"Their goal complicated things for us but we then tried to win right until the end. They defended very well. We had chances to win but were not effective enough and so did not take the victory.

"Our opponents made it very difficult but we have to look at the mistakes we made, train them out, and start thinking about the next game."

Levante shot-stopper Raul was arguably the best player on the pitch and certainly had the busiest afternoon, making fine saves against Kroos and Asensio before the German hit a post late on.

Raul told beIN SPORTS Espana afterwards: "You always feel overwhelmed at the Bernabeu, when they start to attack it seems like they never stop."

Source: PA

