Youâ€™ll never guess David Luizâ€™s new role at Chelsea

Chelsea defender David Luiz has found himself out of favour with boss Antonio Conte in recent weeks.

But while the Brazil international has been occupying the sidelines, he has taken on a very different role at the club.

Luiz has become Chelsea’s own barber at their Cobham training ground, if Eden Hazard’s Instagram post is anything to go by.

Hazard is seen sitting in a chair getting a close shave from Luiz, with the picture captioned: “The new Cobham barber, you have to trust your family. Good job @davidluiz_4 but please my friends don’t try this at home! #cobhamstyle #family”

