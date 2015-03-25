Yeovil V Swindon at Huish Park : Match Preview

Yeovil defender Bevis Mugabi to miss Swindon clash due to banBevis Mugabi will start his three-match ban when Yeovil welcome Swindon to Huish Park.The defender was sent off following an off-the-ball incident during last Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Carlisle.He is the third player to be sidelined through suspension, joining strikers Olufela Olomola and Francois Zoko, who sit out the final game of their bans.Defender Ryan Dickson, absent for nearly a month due to concussion, will continue to be assessed but could feature.Swindon are sweating on the fitness of Amine Linganzi but Harry Smith is expected to be fit for the trip to Somerset.Linganzi limped off four minutes into last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chesterfield and is described as "touch and go" by manager David Flitcroft.Striker Smith has been sidelined by a minor groin strain but Flitcroft revealed he had trained on Thursday.Defender Chris Hussey has returned to training following a groin injury and could feature, but Donal McDermott (ankle) is out for four to six weeks.

Source: PAR

