 
  1. Football
  2. Yeovil Town

Yeovil V Swindon at Huish Park : Match Preview

16 November 2017 02:50
Yeovil defender Bevis Mugabi to miss Swindon clash due to ban

Bevis Mugabi will start his three-match ban when Yeovil welcome Swindon to Huish Park.

The defender was sent off following an off-the-ball incident during last Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Carlisle.

He is the third player to be sidelined through suspension, joining strikers Olufela Olomola and Francois Zoko, who sit out the final game of their bans.

Defender Ryan Dickson, absent for nearly a month due to concussion, will continue to be assessed but could feature.

Swindon are sweating on the fitness of Amine Linganzi but Harry Smith is expected to be fit for the trip to Somerset.

Linganzi limped off four minutes into last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chesterfield and is described as "touch and go" by manager David Flitcroft.

Striker Smith has been sidelined by a minor groin strain but Flitcroft revealed he had trained on Thursday.

Defender Chris Hussey has returned to training following a groin injury and could feature, but Donal McDermott (ankle) is out for four to six weeks.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as