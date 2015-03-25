 
  1. Football
  2. Yeovil Town

Yeovil V Stevenage at Huish Park : Match Preview

27 October 2017 11:45
Way weighing up options for Stevenage visit

Yeovil boss Darren Way is pondering his options ahead of the visit of Stevenage.

Way made six changes to his side for the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Chelsea Under-23s in midweek and was impressed with the impact they made.

Sid Nelson is likely to be one of those rewarded after he returned from a nose operation while Alefe Santos also impressed.

Daniel Alfei remains sidelined with long-term knee trouble.

Stevenage could be without striker Matt Godden for the trip to Huish Park.

Godden, who has scored five goals so far this season, has been suffering with an unspecified injury problem this week and faces a late fitness test.



Boro midfielder Jonathan Smith serves a one-game ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in last weekend's defeat to Forest Green.



Defenders Kevin Toner and Luke Wilkinson are doubtful due to illnesses, while teenage forward Mark McKee and back-up midfielder James Ferry are unlikely to be involved because of injuries.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as