Yeovil V Southend at Huish Park : Match Preview

02 November 2017 04:22
Olomola and Zoko banned for Shrimpers game

Yeovil will be without Olufela Olomola and Francois Zoko for their FA Cup first-round clash with Southend as both players are starting three-match suspensions.

Top-scorer Olomola was sent off in last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Stevenage after an altercation that saw 21 players become involved. Yeovil appealed against the ban but were unsuccessful.

The Glovers were then reduced to nine men late on when Zoko was sent off for a high kick.

Sid Nelson and Alefe Santos will be among those hoping to start while Daniel Alfei remains sidelined with long-term knee trouble.

Southend will check on midfielder Anthony Wordsworth, who has a calf problem.

Winger Jermaine McGlashan is available again following his suspension, while defender Michael Turner could make his first appearance of the season as he closes in on full fitness after a long-term hamstring problem.

Defender Stephen Hendrie has been sidelined by a knee problem, while goalkeeper Ted Smith, who has been out with a shoulder injury, is also stepping up his rehabilitation.

Centre-back Rob Kiernan is expected to be out for around two months after having an operation on his knee, while defender Ben Coker continues to recover from a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

