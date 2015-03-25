 
  1. Football
  2. Yeovil Town

Yeovil V Morecambe at Huish Park : Match Preview

11 September 2017 04:12
Yeovil to wait on striker Olufela Olomola

Yeovil will check on striker Olufela Olomola ahead of the visit of Morecambe.

The forward, on loan from Southampton, was substituted at half-time on Saturday because of an injury and he is being assessed.

Matt Worthington, another loan signing, could be handed his debut. The midfielder is with the Glovers until January, having moved from Bournemouth.

Jake Gray, Sam Surridge and Jordan Green are options should boss Darren Way want to make any changes to his starting line-up.

Morecambe will hope to have Rhys Turner available.

The striker was absent at the weekend due to a hamstring injury but boss Jim Bentley is keeping his fingers crossed that he will be back either on Tuesday night or on Saturday against Newport.

Fellow forward Vadaine Oliver still has two games left to serve of the suspension he incurred for his dismissal against Accrington at the start of the month.

After three straight defeats in all competitions, Bentley could consider recalling midfielder Alex Kenyon now he is over his knee injury.

Source: PAR

