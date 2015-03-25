Yeovil V Lincoln City at Huish Park : Match Preview

Darren Way has plenty of options as Yeovil host LincolnYeovil manager Darren Way looks likely to select from a position of strength for Lincoln's Huish Park visit on Saturday.While the Glovers' League Two form has been patchy, they resume league matters following impressive Checkatrade Trophy victories over higher league opposition in Plymouth and AFC Wimbledon.And Yeovil also have an FA Cup second-round replay ahead of them against Port Vale next week, with the winners facing a home tie against Bradford early next month.Way is braced for a tough spell of 16 games in eight weeks, but at this stage, there appears to be no major injury concerns.Midfielder Michael Bostwick is set to start for Lincoln after sitting out the midweek win over Accrington.Bostwick had been struggling with a hamstring strain but Imps boss Danny Cowley says he is ready to return after the rest.Cowley made four changes for the Checkatrade Trophy tie but is likely revert to the side that beat Port Vale last time out in League Two.Josh Vickers, Neal Eardley and Matt Rhead are the other players in line for a recall.

Source: PAR

