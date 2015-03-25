Yeovil V Crewe at Huish Park : Match Preview

Daniel Alfei sidelined as Yeovil host CreweDaniel Alfei is the only notable absentee for Yeovil manager Darren Way ahead of the League Two fixture against Crewe at Huish Park.Alfei has undergone knee reconstruction surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-1 draw with Port Vale last month.Way is hoping to have Harry Redknapp at the game for the first time since taking an advisory role at the club.Yeovil are one place and two points above the relegation zone.Crewe have an unchanged squad and Alex boss David Artell might name an unchanged team.Last weekend's 1-0 home win against Stevenage ended a six-game losing run in all competitions, coinciding with Conor Grant's return to the starting line up.Should Artell feel the need to tweak one or two things, the likes of Brad Walker, Harry Pickering and Chris Porter could come into his thinking.James Jones (pelvis) is running again but is not expected to play until next month while Ryan Wintle (leg fracture) and George Ray (back) are also long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.