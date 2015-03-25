 
Yeovil V Coventry at Huish Park : Match Preview

25 August 2017 02:02
Yeovil hope to close the floodgates against Coventry

Yeovil will hope to start easing their defensive troubles when they host Coventry at Huish Park on Saturday.

The Glovers have conceded 14 goals in just three league games so far this season, including an 8-2 drubbing by Luton on the opening weekend and then shipping four at Forest Green last weekend after leading 3-1.

Manager Darren Way has moved to tackle the issue by bringing in Sid Nelson on loan from Millwall until January, with the defender on course to make a debut against the Sky Blues.

Nelson is Way's fourth loan signing of the summer, following Olufela Olomola, Keston Davies and Sam Surridge, who all arrived on temporary deals.

Tony Andreu could make his first Coventry start.

The former Norwich striker came off the bench for the second consecutive game against Newport last week and almost scored an equaliser.

Goalkeeper Liam O'Brien was at fault for Newport's winner, bundling Reece Cole's long-range effort into his own net, and could be replaced.

O'Brien's mistake could tempt manager Mark Robins into handing Lee Burge a start in between the sticks after he recovered from a shoulder problem.

Source: PAR

