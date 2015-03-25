Yeovil V Colchester at Huish Park : Match Preview

Glovers hoping Connor Smith will be fitYeovil midfielder Connor Smith hopes to have overcome illness in time to feature in Saturday's home clash with Colchester.Defender Bevis Mugabi could also potentially be involved after manager Darren Way revealed he had made big strides this week in his recovery from injury.On-loan Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington made his full league debut in the midweek win over Chesterfield and will hope to keep his place.That was Yeovil's first League Two victory in a month and lifted them up to 14th place in the table.Colchester will have captain Tom Lapslie available again after he missed the midweek draw at Grimsby through suspension.Sammie Szmodics will not feature after suffering an ankle injury when coming on a substitute on Tuesday night, while striker Brandon Hanlan (groin) and defender Tom Eastman (hamstring) face late fitness tests.Forward Kurtis Guthrie is close to being in contention following recovery from an ankle problem after featuring for the Under-23s, while midfielder Craig Slater has been carrying a troublesome hip injury.Winger Brennan Dickenson is making good progress continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, along with defender Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior.

Source: PAR

