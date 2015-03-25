 
  1. Football
  2. Yeovil Town

Yeovil V Colchester at Huish Park : Match Preview

28 September 2017 08:45
Glovers hoping Connor Smith will be fit

Yeovil midfielder Connor Smith hopes to have overcome illness in time to feature in Saturday's home clash with Colchester.

Defender Bevis Mugabi could also potentially be involved after manager Darren Way revealed he had made big strides this week in his recovery from injury.

On-loan Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington made his full league debut in the midweek win over Chesterfield and will hope to keep his place.

That was Yeovil's first League Two victory in a month and lifted them up to 14th place in the table.

Colchester will have captain Tom Lapslie available again after he missed the midweek draw at Grimsby through suspension.

Sammie Szmodics will not feature after suffering an ankle injury when coming on a substitute on Tuesday night, while striker Brandon Hanlan (groin) and defender Tom Eastman (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Forward Kurtis Guthrie is close to being in contention following recovery from an ankle problem after featuring for the Under-23s, while midfielder Craig Slater has been carrying a troublesome hip injury.

Winger Brennan Dickenson is making good progress continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, along with defender Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior.

Source: PAR

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.