Yeovil V Cheltenham at Huish Park : Match Preview

Matt Worthington in line for Yeovil bowLoan signing Matt Worthington could be handed his debut for Yeovil against Cheltenham at Huish Park.The midfielder is with the Glovers until January, having moved from Bournemouth, and manager Darren Way now has him available as Yeovil look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat against Crawley.In Yeovil's favour is strong home form this season that has seen them account for Accrington and Coventry.And that contrasts starkly with the Glovers' form on the road, having been smashed by Luton 8-2, shipped four goals at Forest Green and then lost to Crawley.Jamie Grimes and Nigel Atangana will come back into contention for Cheltenham for the trip.Defender Grimes has completed a one-game suspension following his red card against Exeter, while midfielder Atangana has recovered from the illness which kept him out against Stevenage last weekend.Goalkeeper Scott Flinders, defender Taylor Moore and midfielder Joe Morrell should retain their places after making debuts in the defeat to Boro, while forwards Freddie Hinds and Jaanai Gordon are pushing for full debuts following substitute appearances in that game.Jerell Sellars (hamstring) is close to a return but he will be unavailable on Saturday, along with long-term absentee Jordan Forster (Achilles).

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.