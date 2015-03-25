 
Yeovil 2-0 Crewe - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

14 October 2017 05:35
Rhys Browne and Olufela Olomola on target to give Yeovil victory

Goals from Rhys Browne and Olufela Olomola were enough to secure all three points for Yeovil in a 2-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over Crewe at Huish Park.

An energetic start to the game lead to a Yeovil opener in the 14th minute when an Otis Khan cross was flicked into the six-yard box by Francois Zoko and Browne was on hand to volley the hosts ahead.

For the rest of the half it was all Crewe, with Tom Lowery and Jordan Bowery forcing good saves from Artur Krysiak, but they could not find the equaliser.

Despite this continuing after half-time Ryan Dickson broke forwards on 56 minutes and crossed deep for Olomola, whose first touch gave him the space and the second deflected over Dave Richards to make it 2-0 to the Glovers.

Still the visitors pressed with Eddie Nolan thumping a header against the crossbar from a corner but the home side had opportunities of their own late on and stood firm for the win.

Source: PA

