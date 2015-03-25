Yeovil 0-1 Colchester - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Sean Murray gives Colchester victory at YeovilColchester picked up their first away win of the Sky Bet League Two season with a 1-0 victory to move level on points with opponents Yeovil.The Glovers' unbeaten home record was also ended by Sean Murray's winner just before half-time.The hosts did have the ball in the net in an even first half as Olufela Olomola volleyed in at the far post, but the goal was ruled out due to a push from Omar Sowunmi in the build-up.Some very poor defending then allowed Colchester to take the lead after 43 minutes as Murray was given too much time just outside the box to hit it low into the bottom left corner.The U's held firm after the break and could have made it 2-0 as Ryan Jackson's teasing cross just evaded the boot of Mikael Mandron.

Source: PA

