Yannick Bolasie still hopes to return before end of the year

Injured Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is still targeting a comeback before the end of 2017 and is confident he will return a better player.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international has been out of action since sustaining knee damage in December, having had two operations to repair his meniscus and then cruciate ligament.

Bolasie, who only moved to Goodison Park from Crystal Palace last summer, is now rehabilitating in Bristol and thinks that, when he does pull on a blue shirt again, he will be an improved player because of his time spent out of the game.

"Getting back in December would be the best Christmas present," he told Mirror Sport. " A player like me always wants to be on the pitch.

"Strangely, I think that having this injury will give me the Â­composure that I have been Â­looking for. I know that will take my game to another level. I am going to be subconsciously more cautious with any sharp movements, but that should improve my game massively.

"My old managers - Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis - always felt I would gain more Â­composure with age. Now I have had this injury, I think it will come, but I don't think I will lose my pace or my sprinting - and I feel strong already."

Source: PA

