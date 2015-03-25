 
Yannick Bolasie eager to overcome injury to prove his Everton worth

06 October 2017 11:24

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie admits there is still some way to go in his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury but believes he is progressing well.

The DR Congo international is working his way back to fitness after a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in December just 16 matches after his Â£25million move from Crystal Palace.

Bolasie started some ball work last week as he edges closer to a return to first-team involvement.

"I'm just happy to be back out there and moving about the way I can. I'm getting stronger by the day and I'm looking forward to coming back," the 28-year-old told evertontv.

"There's still a while to go but I'm happy with where I'm at. At this stage, I couldn't ask to be in a better place and everything just seems like it's clicking into place.

"I've got time to practice some things that I need to, so I'm happy.

"The fans.have always been on my side since I've been injured. Now I'm looking forward to coming back and showing them what I really can do.

"I believe they've seen a side of me at Crystal Palace and I'm sure I can provide that side but even better."

Source: PA

