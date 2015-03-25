 
Xabi Alonso sees former team-mate Steven Gerrard as future manager of Liverpool

04 October 2017 11:42

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has backed Steven Gerrard to become a future first-team manager at the club.

Following retirement Gerrard began his coaching career at the Reds’ academy in February and this season has taken charge of the under-18s side, also leading an under-19s team in the UEFA Youth League.

Alonso, recently retired himself, believes this is just the start for his former team-mate.

“I’m following the early steps of his career closely and for sure he has all the attributes to become a big manager and a Liverpool manager one day,” the Spaniard told liverpoolfc.com.

“You can be a great player but being a manager is a different task. For sure, he’s really focused and if he’s able to deliver that message he will be a good one.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

