Wycombe V Yeovil at Adams Park : Match Preview

Mackail-Smith facing Wycombe fitness testWycombe have doubts over Craig Mackail-Smith ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash with Yeovil.The forward will undergo a late fitness test after sustaining a groin problem during the midweek defeat at Accrington.Defender Adam El-Abd serves a one-game ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Stanley, but midfielders Sam Saunders (illness) and Dominic Gape (personal reasons) are available again having been absent on Tuesday.Long-term injury victims Scott Kashket (pelvis), Nathan Tyson (knee ligament damage), Josh Umerah (ankle) and Michael Harriman (broken leg) remain sidelined.Yeovil will be without suspended defenders Bevis Mugabi and Sid Nelson for the trip.Mugabi serves the final game of a three-match ban, while on-loan Millwall man Nelson is also banned after he was sent off in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Notts County on Tuesday.Defender Ryan Dickson, who has been out for a month with concussion, will be assessed.Connor Smith, Rhys Browne and Jordan Green all came off the bench in midweek and are available to start should boss Darren Way opt to make changes in midfield.

Source: PAR

