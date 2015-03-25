Wycombe V Notts County at Adams Park : Match Preview

Craig Mackail-Smith in contention for Wycombe debutWycombe could hand a debut to new recruit Craig Mackail-Smith for Saturday's League Two visit of Notts County.The experienced Scotland international arrived at Adams Park on Thursday having been a free agent after being released by Luton.Mackail-Smith could come straight in to lead Gareth Ainsworth's attack after Paris Cowan-Hall was forced off early on in the 3-2 win at Port Vale last time out.Paul Hayes and Dayle Southwell are other attacking options for Ainsworth as he looks to build on a promising start to the season for the Chairboys.There will be several changes to the Notts County team following the Checkatrade Trophy tie in midweek.Magpies manager Kevin Nolan made nine changes against Everton, with only Elliott Hewitt and Lewis Alessandra keeping their places from the team that started the league win over Chesterfield.Therefore the majority of Nolan's first picks will be fresh, although the likes of Jorge Grant and Jonathan Forte will have done their chances of starting at Adams Park no harm.Long-term absentee Michael O'Connor (knee) is the only player unavailable to Nolan as he seeks a third straight victory in all competitions.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.