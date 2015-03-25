Wycombe V Newport County at Adams Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Anthony Stewart looks set to miss Wycombe's clash with NewportWycombe look set to be without defender Anthony Stewart for the home game against Newport.Stewart limped out of the 3-2 defeat at Coventry on Saturday after hurting himself attempting to make a headed clearance.Will De Havilland came on in his place and should start, with fellow defender Adam El-Abd unlikely to return having missed that game through injury.Ebere Eze dropped to the bench at the Ricoh Arena but impressed as a substitute and is pushing to start.Newport look set to be without the suspended Mark O'Brien.The defender was sent off for a poor tackle on Mansfield striker Matt Green in the 53rd minute of Saturday's goalless draw.Newport manager Mike Flynn said in his post-match press conference that he would weigh up an appeal against referee Brett Huxtable's decision to send O'Brien off.Striker Marlon Jackson and defender Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

