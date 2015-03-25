Wycombe V Newport County at Adams Park : Match Preview

Wycombe look set to be without defender Anthony Stewart for the home game against Newport.
Stewart limped out of the 3-2 defeat at Coventry on Saturday after hurting himself attempting to make a headed clearance.
Will De Havilland came on in his place and should start, with fellow defender Adam El-Abd unlikely to return having missed that game through injury.
Ebere Eze dropped to the bench at the Ricoh Arena but impressed as a substitute and is pushing to start.
Newport look set to be without the suspended Mark O'Brien.
The defender was sent off for a poor tackle on Mansfield striker Matt Green in the 53rd minute of Saturday's goalless draw.
Newport manager Mike Flynn said in his post-match press conference that he would weigh up an appeal against referee Brett Huxtable's decision to send O'Brien off.
Striker Marlon Jackson and defender Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (both hamstring) remain sidelined.
Source: PAR