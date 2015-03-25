 
Wycombe V Mansfield at Adams Park : Match Preview

28 December 2017 03:17
Adam El-Abd could return for Wycombe against Mansfield

Wycombe hope to have defender Adam El-Abd back for their League Two clash with fellow promotion challengers Mansfield at Adams Park.

El-Abd has missed the last two games while fellow centre-back Anthony Stewart also sat out Tuesday's win over Newport and is likely to again be unavailable.

Forward Scott Kashket is inching closer to a first appearance of the season as he continues to work his way back from a pelvis problem.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth has said he will utilise his squad during the busy festive programme and Craig Mackail-Smith will be among those pushing for a recall.

Joel Byrom remains the only injury concern for Mansfield.

The midfielder has been out for the past month with a groin strain but he should be back in contention soon.

Stags boss Steve Evans made four changes on Boxing Day and he could utilise his squad once more, with Rhys Bennett, Mal Benning, Will Atkinson and Calum Butcher among those in contention for recalls.

Striker Lee Angol will hope his late goal at Grimsby, which earned Mansfield a 1-1 draw, sees him come into Evans' thinking for a starting place too.

PAR

