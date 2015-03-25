 
  1. Football
  2. Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe V Luton at Adams Park : Match Preview

15 September 2017 10:21
Strike duo set to make Wycombe returns

Wycombe could welcome back attacking duo Adebayo Akinfenwa and Nathan Tyson for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Luton.

Akinfenwa has missed the last two games through injury, while fellow striker Tyson has not featured since August 12 due to a leg problem.

Experienced midfielder Sam Saunders could also come back into contention following a calf issue which has kept him sidelined for more than a month.

Injured forward Scott Kashket, who has been absent all season, is the only player unavailable to Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Captain Scott Cuthbert is available again for Luton following suspension.

The defender served a one-game ban in midweek after being sent off against Swindon last weekend.

Aside from midfielder Lawson D'Ath who sustained an ankle injury in pre-season, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Midfielders Olly Lee and Luke Gambin and forward Elliot Lee are among the players pushing for starting spots after being named on the bench on Tuesday.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.