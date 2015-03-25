Wycombe V Forest Green at Adams Park : Match Preview

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze set for Chairboys bowWycombe are set to hand Eberechi Eze his debut against Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.Eze has joined the Chairboys on loan from QPR until January and the midfielder could feature this weekend.There could also be a league debut for Josh Umerah, who played against Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday after sealing a loan move from Charlton.Sam Saunders (thigh), Nathan Tyson (calf) and Scott Kashket (pelvis) are, however, all out.Will Randall could make his Forest Green debut after joining on a season-long loan from Wolves.Randall penned a two-year Wolves extension before his signing was announced during half-time of Rovers' Checkatrade Trophy clash with Newport on Tuesday.Young Liverpool forward Toni Gomes is also set to come in to contention after signing on for the rest of the season.Sam Russell kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win against Newport and is putting pressure on Chelsea loanee Brad Collins, who conceded five goals at Colchester last week.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker