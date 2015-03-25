Wycombe V Forest Green at Adams Park : Match Preview

Wycombe are set to hand Eberechi Eze his debut against Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
Eze has joined the Chairboys on loan from QPR until January and the midfielder could feature this weekend.
There could also be a league debut for Josh Umerah, who played against Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday after sealing a loan move from Charlton.
Sam Saunders (thigh), Nathan Tyson (calf) and Scott Kashket (pelvis) are, however, all out.
Will Randall could make his Forest Green debut after joining on a season-long loan from Wolves.
Randall penned a two-year Wolves extension before his signing was announced during half-time of Rovers' Checkatrade Trophy clash with Newport on Tuesday.
Young Liverpool forward Toni Gomes is also set to come in to contention after signing on for the rest of the season.
Sam Russell kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win against Newport and is putting pressure on Chelsea loanee Brad Collins, who conceded five goals at Colchester last week.
Source: PAR