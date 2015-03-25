Wycombe V Exeter at Adams Park : Match Preview

Tyson KO for Wycombe's clash with ExeterWycombe will be without striker Nathan Tyson for their Sky Bet League Two clash with leaders Exeter at Adams Park.Tyson had to be carried off on a stretcher in the 3-1 win at Cambridge and a scan has revealed ligament damage.Defender Michael Harriman and striker Scott Kashket also face extended spells in the treatment room, according to boss Gareth Ainsworth."The positive side is we are going to be getting some good players back in the middle of the season," Ainsworth told the Bucks Free Press.Exeter hope defender Luke Croll will be available as the Grecians seek to keep top spot.Croll limped off midway through the first half of last weekend's 1-0 win at Carlisle and his presence will be important as captain Jordan Moore-Taylor is still recovering from a knock.Veteran Dean Moxey could switch to central defence if Croll fails to recover in time.Exeter have no other injury concerns with Jayden Stockley and Reuben Reid set to link up in attack once again.

Source: PAR

