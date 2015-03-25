 
  1. Football
  2. Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe V Exeter at Adams Park : Match Preview

12 October 2017 06:59
Tyson KO for Wycombe's clash with Exeter

Wycombe will be without striker Nathan Tyson for their Sky Bet League Two clash with leaders Exeter at Adams Park.

Tyson had to be carried off on a stretcher in the 3-1 win at Cambridge and a scan has revealed ligament damage.

Defender Michael Harriman and striker Scott Kashket also face extended spells in the treatment room, according to boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"The positive side is we are going to be getting some good players back in the middle of the season," Ainsworth told the Bucks Free Press.

Exeter hope defender Luke Croll will be available as the Grecians seek to keep top spot.

Croll limped off midway through the first half of last weekend's 1-0 win at Carlisle and his presence will be important as captain Jordan Moore-Taylor is still recovering from a knock.

Veteran Dean Moxey could switch to central defence if Croll fails to recover in time.

Exeter have no other injury concerns with Jayden Stockley and Reuben Reid set to link up in attack once again.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the