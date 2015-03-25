Wycombe V Crewe at Adams Park : Match Preview

Adebayo Akinfenwa keen to feature against CreweAdebayo Akinfenwa will look to feature for Wycombe after recovering from the thigh injury he suffered against Luton to play the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory at Colchester.Midfielder Dominic Gape suffered a foot injury against Luton but did not make the squad against Colchester so he is again doubtful for the game against Crewe.Forward Nathan Tyson will look to keep his place after scoring in the Colchester game but Paris Cowan-Hall and Sam Saunders may have to be content with a place on the bench.Forward Scott Kashket is a long-term absentee with a pelvic problem.Crewe have no new injury issues but boss David Artell may make changes following Saturday's 5-0 home defeat to Carlisle.Right-back Perry Ng is fit again after an ankle injury and he could return to the squad on Tuesday night.The likes of Zoumana Bakayogo, Owen Dale and Charlie Kirk are also options for Artell, whose team have lost three Sky Bet League Two games on the spin.Midfielder James Jones (hip) will not be fit until next month while defender George Ray (back) remains a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

