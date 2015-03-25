Wycombe V Crawley Town at Adams Park : Match Preview

Ainsworth could name unchanged team when Wycombe host CrawleyWycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth may keep faith with the team that lost at Morecambe last week when his side host struggling Crawley.QPR loanee Eberechi Eze should retain his place in attack alongside Adebayo Akinfenwa and Craig Mackail-Smith as the play-off hopefuls look for their first win in six league matches.Scott Kashket (pelvis), Nathan Tyson (knee ligament damage) and Josh Umerah (ankle) are edging back to full fitness and should be back before the busy Christmas period, but this match comes too early.Defender Michael Harriman is a long-term absentee with a broken leg suffered in training last month.Crawley captain Jimmy Smith will be absent for the trip after picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Forest Green.Smith was substituted on the hour mark last weekend and his replacement, Billy Clifford, is likely to fill the central midfield void.Thomas Verheydt will continue to lead the line after scoring his first Crawley goal on his return from injury against Rovers.Defender Josh Yorwerth and midfielder Josh Payne could start after impressing off the bench last time out while midfielder Moussa Sanoh (hamstring) is unavailable and full-back Josh Doherty will return following international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Source: PAR

