 
  1. Football
  2. Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe V Crawley Town at Adams Park : Match Preview

17 November 2017 11:37
Ainsworth could name unchanged team when Wycombe host Crawley

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth may keep faith with the team that lost at Morecambe last week when his side host struggling Crawley.

QPR loanee Eberechi Eze should retain his place in attack alongside Adebayo Akinfenwa and Craig Mackail-Smith as the play-off hopefuls look for their first win in six league matches.

Scott Kashket (pelvis), Nathan Tyson (knee ligament damage) and Josh Umerah (ankle) are edging back to full fitness and should be back before the busy Christmas period, but this match comes too early.

Defender Michael Harriman is a long-term absentee with a broken leg suffered in training last month.

Crawley captain Jimmy Smith will be absent for the trip after picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Forest Green.

Smith was substituted on the hour mark last weekend and his replacement, Billy Clifford, is likely to fill the central midfield void.

Thomas Verheydt will continue to lead the line after scoring his first Crawley goal on his return from injury against Rovers.

Defender Josh Yorwerth and midfielder Josh Payne could start after impressing off the bench last time out while midfielder Moussa Sanoh (hamstring) is unavailable and full-back Josh Doherty will return following international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as