Wycombe V Colchester at Adams Park : Match Preview

Adam El-Abd to continue Wycombe comebackWycombe welcome Colchester to Adams Park for their first home league game of 2018.Skipper Adam El-Abd, who was out with a calf injury, is likely to be in the squad after making his comeback last Saturday.Scott Kashket also returned to the side last weekend after recovering from a pelvis injury, and is expected to be available this weekend.However, Michael Harriman is still out with a broken leg.Defenders Sido Jombati (knee) and Anthony Stewart (calf) are also unavailable after missing Wycombe's last game.Colchester will be missing midfielder Kyel Reid for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Wycombe after the end of his loan spell.The Coventry man was shown a straight red card after raising a hand towards Cheltenham's Joe Morrell late in the first-half of last weekend's 4-1 defeat, so starts a three-match ban back at his parent club.Club captain Luke Prosser and winger Brennan Dickenson have stepped up their rehabilitation from respective knee problems.U's defender Lewis Kinsella has joined Aldershot on loan until the start of February, while midfielder Courtney Senior (knee) remains sidelined.

Source: PAR

