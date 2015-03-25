Wycombe V Chesterfield at Adams Park : Match Preview

Scott Kashket could make Wycombe return after injuryWycombe will be hoping to involve Scott Kashket in their squad for the first time this season when they face Chesterfield on Saturday.The forward has been missing for the entire campaign to date due to a pelvic injury but could be set to play some part for the Chairboys this weekend.Michael Harriman and Josh Umerah will not be fit but Gareth Ainsworth can call on defender Dan Scarr after his loan from Birmingham was extended until the end of the season.Striker Nathan Tyson could start having come off the bench in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Stevenage after recovering from a knee injury.Chesterfield will be without Brad Barry for the Adams Park clash.The defender has been ruled out due to the hamstring problem he sustained in the 2-1 win against Barnet last Saturday.Andy Kellett, who was forced off in the first half of that match by injury, is set to be available.Laurence Maguire remains sidelined, along with Joe Anyon, Jordan Sinnott and Gozie Ugwu.

Source: PAR

