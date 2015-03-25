Wycombe V Cheltenham at Adams Park : Match Preview

Wycombe will have defensive trio Sido Jombati, Anthony Stewart and Jack Williams back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Cheltenham.
The three defenders have shrugged off the minor injury problems which kept them out of last weekend's defeat at Swindon.
Centre-back Will De Havilland, who was recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot on Tuesday, could also be involved after impressing Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth.
On-loan Charlton forward Josh Umerah (ankle) remains unavailable, along with defender Michael Harriman (broken leg) and strikers Nathan Tyson (knee ligament) and Scott Kashket (pelvis).
Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson expects to have midfielders Harry Pell and Nigel Atangana available again.
Pell missed last Saturday's win over Lincoln after suffering concussion, while Atangana has recovered from an injury problem.
Fellow midfielder Kyle Storer, an unused substitute against the Imps after recovering from a calf issue, is pushing for a recall.
Forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) remain sidelined.
