Wycombe V Cheltenham at Adams Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Sido Jombati, Anthony Stewart and Jack Williams back for WycombeWycombe will have defensive trio Sido Jombati, Anthony Stewart and Jack Williams back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Cheltenham.The three defenders have shrugged off the minor injury problems which kept them out of last weekend's defeat at Swindon.Centre-back Will De Havilland, who was recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot on Tuesday, could also be involved after impressing Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth.On-loan Charlton forward Josh Umerah (ankle) remains unavailable, along with defender Michael Harriman (broken leg) and strikers Nathan Tyson (knee ligament) and Scott Kashket (pelvis).Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson expects to have midfielders Harry Pell and Nigel Atangana available again.Pell missed last Saturday's win over Lincoln after suffering concussion, while Atangana has recovered from an injury problem.Fellow midfielder Kyle Storer, an unused substitute against the Imps after recovering from a calf issue, is pushing for a recall.Forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) remain sidelined.

