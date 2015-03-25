Wycombe V Barnet at Adams Park : Match Preview

Wycombe to give late fitness test to on-loan defender Dan ScarrWycombe will give a late fitness test to defender Dan Scarr ahead of the visit of Barnet in Sky Bet League Two.The Birmingham loanee was substituted after suffering a knock to his knee in the midweek win over Crewe.Midfielder Matt Bloomfield (shoulder) and forward Paris Cowan-Hall (calf) are close to returning after each missing the last two fixtures, but Luke O'Nien (knee), who was absent against Alex, is unlikely to feature.Midfielder Dominic Gape is pushing for a start after returning from a foot problem as an unused substitute in the week, but forward Scott Kashket remains a long-term absentee with a pelvic problem.Barnet boss Rossi Eames has no new selection worries but remains without a host of players.Goalkeeper Jamie Stephens and midfielder Curtis Weston, who have not featured for more than a month, continue to be ruled out with knee problems, in addition to striker John Akinde (hamstring).Forward Dave Tarpey, left-back Elliott Johnson (both knee) and right-back Richard Brindley (foot) are also long-term absentees.Portuguese defender Ricardo Santos is pushing for a recall after returning to the squad following a dead leg as an unused substitute in Tuesday's defeat at Lincoln.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.