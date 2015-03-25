 
  1. Football
  2. Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe aim to dazzle opposition with bright new strips

06 July 2017 10:24

Wycombe are aiming to get shirty with opposition strikers after unveiling their new goalkeeper kits.

The Sky Bet League Two side have designed the strips to feature distinctive patterns aimed to put forwards off their stride.

A yellow kit has a multi-coloured kaleidoscope pattern on the front, which resembles a target to aim for - rather than the goal.

The sky blue and baby pink colour of the second strip is also designed to stand out from the crowd and disrupt the opposition's attacks.

Drawn up with the Chairboys' official kit supplier O'Neills, the kits aim to make the goalkeeper appear larger and more imposing.

Wanderers coach Barry Richardson, who is the club's second-choice goalkeeper, said: "There has been a lot of research into the science behind goalkeeper kits, which is why you see a lot of luminous colours and chevron patterns which enlarge the presence of the keeper in the goal.

"We've developed that idea over the past couple of years, with a bright lime and green design last year, and have enjoyed working with O'Neills to come up with these designs which we hope will be effective on the pitch and also be popular for fans who'd like to buy the replica versions."

Source: PA

