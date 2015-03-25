Wycombe 3-2 Crewe - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Nathan Tyson completed a remarkable late turnaround for Wycombe as they scored twice in the closing stages to snatch a 3-2 victory against Crewe.
The Railwaymen had looked set to end a run of three straight defeats thanks to Chris Dagnall's double, but they were left stunned as the Chairboys claimed their second home win of the season with two late goals.
Wycombe led after 29 minutes as a long ball was flicked on by Adebayo Akinfenwa for Craig Mackail-Smith to round Ben Garratt and finish right-footed.
Crewe drew level three minutes before half-time when Dagnall tapped in from Michael Raynes' header across, and the same man put the Railwaymen ahead with a calm finish on 66 minutes.
But Wanderers drew level with three minutes left as Eberechi Eze's low cross found its way to Michael Harriman, who buried his first-time effort into the bottom corner.
And with the clock about to hit 90 minutes, Tyson drove forward down the left before unleashing a ferocious shot from outside the box that flew past Garratt.
Source: PA