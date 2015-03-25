Wycombe 3-2 Crewe - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Chelsea play at Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group C on Wednesday night.

Late comeback earns Wycombe dramatic winNathan Tyson completed a remarkable late turnaround for Wycombe as they scored twice in the closing stages to snatch a 3-2 victory against Crewe.The Railwaymen had looked set to end a run of three straight defeats thanks to Chris Dagnall's double, but they were left stunned as the Chairboys claimed their second home win of the season with two late goals.Wycombe led after 29 minutes as a long ball was flicked on by Adebayo Akinfenwa for Craig Mackail-Smith to round Ben Garratt and finish right-footed.Crewe drew level three minutes before half-time when Dagnall tapped in from Michael Raynes' header across, and the same man put the Railwaymen ahead with a calm finish on 66 minutes.But Wanderers drew level with three minutes left as Eberechi Eze's low cross found its way to Michael Harriman, who buried his first-time effort into the bottom corner.And with the clock about to hit 90 minutes, Tyson drove forward down the left before unleashing a ferocious shot from outside the box that flew past Garratt.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker