Wycombe 3-1 Barnet - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Wycombe made it three wins in seven days with a stylish 3-1 Sky Bet League Two win over Barnet.
Adebayo Akinfenwa opened the scoring against the run of play, while Josh Umerah increased their lead with his first English Football League goal.
Nick Freeman's emphatic finish in the 76th minute put the game beyond any doubt, before Mauro Vilhete pulled a goal back in what was a disappointing game for the Bees.
Barnet started the game brightly, going close with efforts from Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro, Shaq Coulthirst and Andre Blackman.
But Wycombe took the lead when an unmarked Akinfenwa headed Nathan Tyson's looping ball from the left on 23 minutes.
They doubled their lead 20 minutes after the restart when Umerah scrambled in Akinfenwa's knock down from a long ball from Scott Brown.
Substitute Freeman made it 3-0, chasing a seemingly lost cause before outmuscling Ricardo Santos and crashing the ball in.
Barnet restored some pride when Vilhete volleyed in Simeon Akinola's deflected shot as Wycombe ran out comfortable winners.
