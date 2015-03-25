 
  1. Football
  2. Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe 2-1 Yeovil - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:37
Eberechi Eze and Joe Jacobson on target as Wycombe win against Yeovil

Wycombe moved into the play-off places with a deserved 2-1 victory over struggling Yeovil at Adams Park.

The Glovers have the worst away record in League Two, now with eight defeats from 10 games on the road, and never threatened to improve on that as the hosts dominated.

The home side took the lead after 37 minutes when Yeovil failed to effectively clear a cross from Dayle Southwell and on-loan QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze blasted in from the edge of the box.

They doubled their lead two minutes before the break after Glovers defender Tom James tripped Paris Cowan-Hall to concede a penalty, which was converted by Joe Jacobson.

But just a minute later the visitors pulled a goal back as Jordan Green's low cross was converted from close range by Francois Zoko for his seventh goal of the season.

Yeovil could not find an equaliser after the break, with Wycombe coming close to a third goal in the dying seconds as Adebayo Akinfenwa hit the crossbar with a volley from 20 yards.

