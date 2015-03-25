Wycombe 0-0 Exeter - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Adebayo Akinfenwa can't take chances as Wycombe draw with ExeterExeter were knocked off the top of League Two after a 0-0 draw at Wycombe.The hosts had the better of the chances but Adebayo Akinfenwa had an off-day in front of goal as their four-game winning streak came to an end.The Chairboys' top scorer could not convert any of several chances that fell his way against the Grecians at Adams Park.The first big chance of the afternoon came from an awful mistake by Exeter's Pierce Sweeney, who presented the ball to Eberechi Eze and his cross was headed over by Akinfenwa.Exeter then had their first opening on the half-hour when Hiram Boateng turned on the edge of the area before his shot forced Scott Brown into a decent save.Jayden Stockley's free-kick from 30 yards then clipped the top of the crossbar for the visitors, who ended the first half well after a quiet start.Wycombe should have broke through in the 64th minute when Eze sent the ball across goal, only for Akinfenwa to somehow miss the target at the back post.Exeter could not find a late winner, which allowed Notts County to leapfrog them on goal difference at the top of the table.

Source: PA

