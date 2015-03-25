 
Wood excuses himself from Leeds duty as Burnley move draws closer

19 August 2017 04:24

Chris Wood has ruled himself out of Leeds' game at Sunderland as a move to Burnley appears to draw closer, saying: "I do not feel it is right that I play."

The New Zealand striker, who scored 30 goals last season, has been the subject of three bids from the Premier League side this summer.

It has been reported that the third has been accepted by Leeds and progress appears to have been made after Wood ruled himself out of the evening kick-off at the Stadium of Light.

"Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right that I play today," he wrote on Twitter.

"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the 3 points."

Leeds signed Wood from Leicester in the summer of 2015 for a fee believed to be Â£3million. They could get that back by up to 500 per cent with Burnley's third bid said to be worth north of Â£15m.

Wood has been with Leeds at their hotel in Sunderland since last night.

Source: PA

